Gangsters, kidnappers ‘shut down’ govt owned hospitals in Rivers’ LG

… Residents lament lack of access to medicare

…We are taking war to the kidnappers -Tom Aliezi, Council Chairman.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Resident of communities across Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have raised alarm over their inability to access healthcare at government owned hospitals and health centres due to the abandonment of the facilities by medical personnel over incessant kidnapping and cult-related gangsterism in the area.

Investigations by our correspondent showed that most of the residents in the local government go to Ahoada, headquarters of Ahoada East local government, the University Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, or Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital, also in Port Harcourt, to take care of their health, depending on the resources available to them and the severity of their ailments.

Some sick persons in the communities who cannot make the long journey resorted to self medication, herbal medicines or seek solace in prayer houses, sometimes, with fatal consequences.

Allweell Eze, a concerned resident in one of the communities, lamented the sorry state of healthcare facilities in local Government area.

“The State owned primary and secondary healthcare facilities in like the General Hospital Emohua, General hospital Elele Alimini and the Cottage hospital, Ibaa have all been shutdown and abandoned.

“Due to insecurity in the local government area, it became unsafe for medical personnel to work in the hospitals and various healthcare facilities. As a result of kidnapping and killings, the state government directed that medical personnel in the various healthcare facilities should be redeployed to ensure their safety,” he said.

Investigations further revealed that communities most affected by shutdown of healthcare facilities due to kidnapping of medical personnel and general insecurity in the local government are Ndele,Ogbakiri ,Rumuji, Ibaa, Ovogo ,Elele-Alimini, Obele, Emohua.