German weekly paper Die Zeit says U.S shootings increased since Trump became President

Thursday, August 8, 2019 8:32 am


US President Donald Trump

The liberal German weekly Die Zeit has said that the number of attacks in the U.S., especially by white nationalists has increased since Donald Trump assumed the presidency.

The weekly newspaper made this known in its editorial comments on Trump’s reaction to the increasing number of gun attacks in the U.S.

In an editorial in its latest edition published on Thursday, the paper writes, in part:

“Since Trump (assumed the presidency), the number of attacks has increased, especially by white nationalists.

“It is a president’s responsibiity to condemn such abominations – with no ifs, ands, or buts.

“He must not make common cause with racists by way of a sly wink of an eye.

“Joe Biden, Obama’s vice president, expressed it simply when he speaks of ‘decency’.

“Such appeals also touch Trump voters. The reckoning will be (at the ballot box) in 2020.”

