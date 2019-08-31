Gokada relaunches upgraded version with safer bikes, better service

…GPilots equipped with new equipment and better trained on safety, GPS navigation, and overall customer service.

By Daniels Ekugo

Nigeria’s leading motorbike hailing service, Gokada is pleased to announce that it has relaunched its operations in Lagos with new motorcycles and better-equipped pilots who have been extensively trained in safe driving standards, GPS navigation, and customer service.

Gokada halted its existing pilots and bikes from operating and paused access to its App on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, citing the need to improve its safety standards and skills of their pilots. Since that time, Gokada has upskilled existing and newly engaged GPilots in advanced knowledge of defensive driving behaviors for enhanced safety, GPS navigation, and optimized customer service delivery.

In addition to this, the brand has also overhauled its entire motorbike fleet and acquired first-of-its-kind, super-efficient TVS motorbikes and fitted their pilots with Bluetooth enabled helmets allowing for more seamless communication and navigation experience.

Commenting, Founder and Co-CEO of Gokada, Fahim Saleh, said; “Gokada has always prided itself on setting the standard in the market for safety and service. Hairnets, DOT certified helmets, extensive training – these are all reasons safety on our bikes have been so consistent and how we were able to convince so many to give this new age bike taxi a shot. As we scale, what we have now would be the template for what all our future pilots will follow. We took the risk to pause for a moment and improve on that template in order to provide our customers with exceptional service at scale.”

Also commenting, the Co-CEO of Gokada, Ayodeji Adewumni stated; “Gokada 2.0 is all about our unflinching commitment to our customers. We believe that it is better to suspend our operations for two weeks so we can retool and revamp for unmatched service delivery and exceptional experience with the Gokada brand for a long time to come. It will be an incredible time to use the Gokada services as we journey to transform transportation in Nigeria and the rest of Africa. As part of this relaunch we have also made several upgrades to the management team, and I am truly excited about Gokada 2.0”

“We are excited to continue setting the standard in our industry by exceeding all of the regulatory requirements in Nigeria and partnering with government organizations like the Lagos State Government to help move residents through quicker, more comfortable, safer and responsible means”, said, Kayode Adegbola, Gokada’s Director of Government Relations.

All newly trained pilots are scheduled to graduate on Monday, August 26, 2019. The service is slated to resume with pilots on the road Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Gokada promises there will be many surprises for customers, including an iPhone X for one lucky passenger.