Gov AbdulRazaq sends anti-poverty bill to Kwara Assembly

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has forwarded to the state Assembly a bill to institutionalise his various initiatives to drive economic growth, counter poverty, and ensure equitable distribution of resources in the state.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Thursday.

According to Ajakaye, the bill, when passed, would establish the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWSSIP) which would be charged with the responsibility of tackling poverty, ensuring equitable distribution of resources and economic growth.

“Mr Governor’s plan is to ensure that his various interventions to tackle poverty and make living a lot more meaningful for our people are formalised and institutionalised.

“It is a social security plan that benefits everyone, regardless of their affiliations,” Ajakaye, said.

He said such programmes would outlive the administration and guide against people, especially the aged, falling into destitution or depending on any individual politicians to access whatever support the state can offer them.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was modelled after the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes.

Ajakaye said KWSSIP would comprise Kwara State Conditional Cash Transfer (KWCCIT) to support those within the lowest poverty bracket by improving nutrition and increasing household consumption and Kwara State Poverty Reduction Programme (KWSPRP) to assist Kwarans to acquire and develop lifelong skills.

Others, Ajakaiye said include Kwara State Government Entrepreneur and Empowerment Programme (KWSGEEP), which shall lend money to petty traders, artisans, farmers, enterprising youths, men and women; and Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF).

“The HGSF will ensure school feeding of schoolchildren in order to increase school enrolment, reduce malnutrition, empower community women, and support small farmers in the state,” he said.