Gov. Abiodun signs Security Trust Fund, Ogroma Bills into law

Gov. Abiodun signs Security Trust Fund, Ogroma Bills into law

Thursday, August 29, 2019 7:10 am


Gov Dapo signing the Bills to law,while OGHA lawmakers look on

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has signed the State Security Trust Fund Bill and the Ogun State Road Management Agency (Amendment) passed by the State House of Assembly into Law.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, stated that the Bill was signed by the Governor after it was presented to him by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan,Abeokuta.

The governor had earlier inaugurated a Committee for the Trust Fund, headed by Mr. Bolaji Balogun to source for money for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment and such human materials and financial resources that would be necessary to prevent crime and preserve public peace.

The Committee is empowered to receive gifts property and money for the purpose of crime prevention, moblise funding and resources in cash or kind from the public, private, corporate or institutional or all other sources and manage those resources in a transparent and accountable manner for the purpose of Public security.

The Committee is also to reserve part of the Fund for the training and retraining of security personnel, as well as do and perform other functions for the purpose of public security as contained in the State Security Law 2011as amended by the State Security Trust Fund Law, 2019.

With the passing of the Bill and signing into Law, the Ogun State Road Mantaince Agency (OGROMA), according to a statement from Somorin, deplorable township and rural roads in the State would soon begin to wear new look as the Agency swings into action.

It stated that the administration of Prince Abiodun resuscitated the agency to serve as a quick fix mechanism to address the deplorable condition of township and rural roads.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Insecurity: Wike calls for establishment of state police
    18 mins ago

    Group promises massive investments in rice, cassava processing in Ogun
    39 mins ago

    Three suspects arrested over murder of 400 level OOU student in Ogun
    58 mins ago

    Army moves to stifle Boko Haram economy — Commander
    1 hour ago

    More than 1 million sign petition against British parliament suspension
    1 hour ago

    Enugu airport closure: Ebonyi provides security
    1 hour ago

    Group demands new LG leadership in Edo APC
    5 hours ago

    2019 primary elections: Obaseki, APC leaders apologise to aggrieved members