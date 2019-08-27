Gov Makinde constitutes LG Commission, Road Agency boards

The Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has approved the constitution of the Boards of Local Government Service Commission and the Oyo State Transport Management Agency (OYTROMA).

A statement issued on Tuesday by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, gave the name of the Chairman of the commission as Dr Remi Ayodele.

Other members, according to the statement, include Alh. Oyesina Oyedeji, Mr Abisoye Oke, Alh. Oke Taiwo and Mrs Nike Arewa.

While Dr Akin Fagbemi was named the Chairman of OYTROMA, Mr Kunle Yusuf was also appointed the Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

”Fagbemi holds a certificate in International Food Law from Michigan State University, USA, Master of Science degree in Food Processing and Preservation and PhD in Biotechnology.

”He has worked for two decades as a top administrator with the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

”He is currently a Research Fellow at the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan,” the statement said.

It also said that the new SSA, SDGs holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the National Open University (NOUN).