Gov. Ortom commends Buhari for immortalising JS Tarka

Gov. Ortom commends Buhari for immortalising JS Tarka

Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:32 pm


President Buhari and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the renaming of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, to Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi.

Ortom gave the commendation while addressing journalists at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

The governor also lauded the National Assembly for passing the bill which sought to effect the institution’s name change.

He specifically commended the member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constiturncy, Rt. Hon. John Dyegh, for sponsoring the bill.

“We appreciate Rt. Hon. John Dyegh for reminding the entire nation and the president that there is the need to immortalise our father and hero of this land,’’ he said.

Ortom said Senator J.S. Tarka left indelible footprints on the political and economic landscape of the country and deserved the honour as had been done to other notable sons and daughters of the nation.

“Today, the likes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sadauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and several other heroes of our land, have been immortalised and so we appreciate Mr President for honouring our great son,’’ he said.

He also commended Buhari for banning the importation of agricultural produce, stressing that the decision would benefit farmers across the country as returns on investments in agriculture would also increase.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Kogi Governorship: I’m on a rescue mission- Audu
    13 mins ago

    Chinese astronauts to visit Namibia
    17 mins ago

    Makinde Inaugurates Commissioners, Olatunbosun in Charge of Information
    28 mins ago

    Boy, 15, stages own kidnap, demands ransom
    51 mins ago

    Hajj: Each Kano pilgrim gets N5,000 cash gift from Ganduje
    1 hour ago

    NAFDAC destroys frozen fish
    1 hour ago

    The Army-Police War: Where is the NSA?
    2 hours ago

    Manager, 39 in court over theft of N3.5m