Governor Bagudu hails RUGA policy

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi says the RUGA settlement programme remains the best option for settling nomads in a permanent abode and enhance livestock production in the country.

Bagudu made the statement while conducting journalists round some Fulani settlements in Jega Local Government Area on Tuesday.

‘’RUGA is just a Rural Grazing Area.

“It has been conceived long time ago to bring into one place nomads and their animals for permanent settlement with all the necessary provision of pasture and grazing to improve animal husbandry.

‘’It still remains the best option for settling nomads in a permanent abode and enhance livestock production in the country,’’ the governor said.

He gave an assurance that his administration would continue to provide basic amenities to all Fulani settlements in the state.

‘’The amenities will include water, schools and health facilities in furtherance of our effort to meeting the objectives of the RUGA Programme, ‘’ Bagudu said.

The governor urged the journalists to intensify public enlightenment on the idea of the RUGA programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the settlements visited were Runtu Birni Malam and Ingarje Jandutsi in Jega Local Government.

Others were Kirya and Banbala in Suru Local Government Area.

A cross section of Fulani leaders, expressed appreciation to the governor for his fraternal visit and urged the state government to rehabilitate water facilities in their settlements.