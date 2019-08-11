Gowon leads national prayer for Nigeria in Oshogbo

Gowon leads national prayer for Nigeria in Oshogbo

Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:23 pm


Gowon:

Gen. Yakubu Gowon, a former Military Head of State as well as the Convener and Chairman of “Nigeria Prays” on Sunday led other Christian leaders  to Osogbo for a one-day-national-prayer rally for the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer rally  was held at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Osogbo.

It was organised by the South-West Zone of the Nigeria Prays Group with the theme “Never Again”, and Bible passage was  taken from Isaiah 62:8.

Gowon led the Christian leaders from Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos states  in prayers of thanksgiving.

They also  thanked  God for dousing the tension that came with the last general elections and for also taking control when some people were allegedly fanning the  embers of animosity.

He said that the national day of prayer rally was to handover the affairs of Nigeria to God by praying that we would ‘never again’ in Nigeria face the hardship we had experienced and would  ‘never again’ take up arms against each other.

The Osun Coordinator of Nigeria Prays,  Rev. Mike Adebomi, equally led other Christian faithful in prayer of renunciation  of evil from the land and for  redemption, breaking every evil covenant and evil plots against Nigeria.

Adebomi rededicated Nigeria (through prayers) to God; binding all unclean spirits troubling the peace of the country.

Rev. Ayo Obilomo from the  Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Fountain Osogbo,  who delivered the sermon of the programme, said the church in Nigeria needed  to change its attitude and lead by example.

Obilomo, who took his Bible text from the book of Genesis 9:11, said Christians should be in the fore front of fighting for the betterment and development of the country, urging them to go out and propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He said Nigeria needed prayers of the righteous, asking Christians not to relent in praying for the country as their prayer was the solution to the country’s numerous problems.

NAN reports that  the representatives of the Nigeria Prays Group from the South-Western zone, government officials and the Deputy Governor of Osun, Benedict Alabi and the wife of the governor of the state, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola, were present at the prayer rally

