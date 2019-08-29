Group demands new LG leadership in Edo APC

Group demands new LG leadership in Edo APC

Thursday, August 29, 2019 6:21 am


Oshiomhole: APC National Chairman

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of Ikpoba-Okha Liberation Movement, have called for s new party leadership in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

The group announced this in a communiqué signed by its conveners, Mr Osarobo Idahosa.

The group alleged that most political appointees from the locality were suspicious to the wards and local government.

It said that the group wanted a leader that would champion the emancipation of the youth.

“Our people desire a political leadership that will engender freedom of expression” the group said.

The chairman of APC in the local government, Mr Kelvin Egharevba, nonetheless, alleged that the group’s plan to deride the party’s leadership by unconstitutional means would fail.

Egharevba described the group’s action as anti-party and an attempt to disrupt the smooth running of the party ahead of the 2020 governorship elections.

He stated that the group’s comments were direct attack on his leadership of the party.

He said that one of the conveners, Mr Idahosa, was queried by the party in his ward for posting some information on the social media.

“It is a lie that we have not been holding meetings in Ikpoba-Okha. We hold meetings every last week of the month,” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Insecurity: Wike calls for establishment of state police
    20 mins ago

    Group promises massive investments in rice, cassava processing in Ogun
    29 mins ago

    Gov. Abiodun signs Security Trust Fund, Ogroma Bills into law
    41 mins ago

    Three suspects arrested over murder of 400 level OOU student in Ogun
    59 mins ago

    Army moves to stifle Boko Haram economy — Commander
    1 hour ago

    More than 1 million sign petition against British parliament suspension
    1 hour ago

    Enugu airport closure: Ebonyi provides security
    5 hours ago

    2019 primary elections: Obaseki, APC leaders apologise to aggrieved members