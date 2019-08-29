Group demands new LG leadership in Edo APC

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of Ikpoba-Okha Liberation Movement, have called for s new party leadership in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

The group announced this in a communiqué signed by its conveners, Mr Osarobo Idahosa.

The group alleged that most political appointees from the locality were suspicious to the wards and local government.

It said that the group wanted a leader that would champion the emancipation of the youth.

“Our people desire a political leadership that will engender freedom of expression” the group said.

The chairman of APC in the local government, Mr Kelvin Egharevba, nonetheless, alleged that the group’s plan to deride the party’s leadership by unconstitutional means would fail.

Egharevba described the group’s action as anti-party and an attempt to disrupt the smooth running of the party ahead of the 2020 governorship elections.

He stated that the group’s comments were direct attack on his leadership of the party.

He said that one of the conveners, Mr Idahosa, was queried by the party in his ward for posting some information on the social media.

“It is a lie that we have not been holding meetings in Ikpoba-Okha. We hold meetings every last week of the month,” he said.