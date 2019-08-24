Gunmen kidnap 5 persons in Kaduna – Police

Saturday, August 24, 2019 10:56 pm


The Police in Kaduna has confirmed the kidnap of five persons by armed men on Friday at Danbushiya Village, at the outskirt of Kaduna metropolis.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

Sabo said on Aug. 23 at about 2300hrs, DPO Malali reported that he received a distress call that, Armed men in military uniform blocked access road to Baba Tunde Fashola Housing Estate, Danbushiya Village, at the outskirt of

Kaduna and intercepted a Honda Accord Reg. No. LND 753 AL and five other vehicles and kidnapped seven persons.

According to him, patrol teams within the metropolis led by the DPO were quickly mobilised to the scene of the incident but the hoodlums had already escaped with the victims.

“However, due to pressurised patrols within the general area, two of the victims were later found being released by the hoodlums.

“The two released victims alongside the vehicles were recovered to the Police station,” the spokesman said.

He also disclosed that “upon search, the sum of $10,000 US Dollars and N647,300 cas were recovered in one of the vehicles”.

He also explained that combined teams of police Anti-kidnapping Unit and Vigilantes were later dispatched to the scene for search operation with a view to arrest the perpetrators and rescue the remaining five victims.

“The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for Technical Support in tracking the hoodlums,” he added.

Sabo said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ali Janga, has assured that the incident would not deter the command from its collective determination in the recent war against criminals.

He therefore called for continued support by all well meaning citizens of the state.

