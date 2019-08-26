Two Mobile Policemen Feared Killed, As Gunmen Abduct Irrua Specialist Hospital CMD

Two mobile policemen were fared killed in Benin, Edo State capital on Monday, as heavily-armed gunmen abducted the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Hospital, Dr. Sylvanus Okogbenin.

The incident occurred at Ramat Park, in Ikpoba Hill axis of Benin City, the state capital, left the vehicle of the kidnap victim riddled with bullets.

The two policemen suspected to have died in the encounter were among the three police orderlies attached to the CMD.

Also, two yet-to-be-identified passers-by were said to have been hit on their legs by stray bullets from the gunmen.

Eye witnesses at the scene of the incident told journalists that the two mobile policemen died at the spot.

The deceased policemen were said to be armed while the third one who was not armed escape unhurt.

Edo Police Spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

He however denied that the police the officers lost their lives.

Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospital Research Institute and Associated Institutions of Nigeria, Irrua Branch, Emmanuel Igiechi, said the Union will protest against insecurity in the area.

He said the abduction showed that staff of the Hospital were being monitored.

“This tells us how serious the security situation has become. It is a very dire situation we are in. The security agencies should strengthen their presence in Irrua and environs,” Igiechi said.

It was gathered that two Assistant Directors of the Hospital were abducted last week and were released after payment of ransom.