Hajj 2019: 313 pilgrims quit smoking— Agency

Sunday, August 18, 2019 1:26 pm


A ash tray containing cigarette butts

About 313 pilgrims from parts of the world have quit smoking since the start of the Hajj season, after visiting clinics of the Kafa (Enough) Society, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) in Makkah.

The agency, on Sunday quoted Abdullah bin Dawwod Al-Fayez, Chairman, Kafa Makkah as making the disclosure.

“The pilgrims have been treated at Kafa’s clinics in Mina as part of strategic partnership with Abu Ghazaleh charity.”

He said the partnership include Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as well as the Health Ministry’s anti-smoking programme.

According to the chairman, the programme is under the supervision of the main committee for awareness of smoking hazards in Makkah and the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques.

“The results were remarkable this year as almost 113,000 pilgrims benefited from fixed and mobile Kafa awareness clinics.

“The clinics distributed awareness brochures, treatment cards and miswak as an alternative to 11,480 cigarettes that have been put down after counseling.

“The programme is taking place for the fourth year in a row. It raises the awareness of pilgrims about the hazards of smoking, providing them with an opportunity to quit during the holy season.

“The project consists of two phases. The first one is next to the Grand Mosque’s squares, while the second one is at Mina with an awareness exhibition and a fully equipped treatment clinic.”

According to health experts, smoking cigarette is the major cause of cancer as well as respiratory diseases, among other hazards to public health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1.8 million Muslims globally, including 65,000 pilgrims from Nigeria, performed this year Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

