Hoodlums Clash in Sasa Market in Ibadan

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Combined team of security operatives comprising soldiers, policemen and men of the civil defence today swiftly took over Sasa Market and its environs in Ibadan to avoid breakdown of law and order due to a violent clash that ensued among hoodlums and scavengers.

According to information gathered, there was a fracas between scavengers and load carriers in the market which is under Akinyele Local Government. The reason for the fracas is unknown as at the time of filing the report.

Though, nobody died during the crisis, it was stated that about nine people were injured. The injured people were said to be responding to treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Speaking on the incident, Seriki Sasa, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin and Baale of Sasa, Alhaji Amusa Ajayi debunked rumours that the clash was between Hausa and Yoruba, adding that it has no ethnic colouration.

According to them, some hoodlums had a misunderstanding that turned violent, which resulted in the destruction of property including shops and vehicles.

Maiyasin said, “It is a rumour that people were fighting over a woman. Nobody fought over any woman. It was a fight between some people at Isale Oja and scavengers and the security has helped us to quell it”.

Reacting, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu said that six people have been arrested over the matter warning hoodlums not to cause any trouble in the ancient city.