How female FAAN personnel stole pilgrim’s $6000 in Yola – Police

Friday, August 2, 2019 8:15 am


FILE Photo: MURTALA MUHAMMED AIRPORT 2, LAGOS

A female staff member of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ramatu Luka, has been arrested at the Yola Airport for alleged stealing 600 U.S. Dollars belonging to a female pilgrim, Hafsat Mohammed.

The development was confirmed to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola by the spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya.

Yahaya said that Luka, who was on duty during screening discovered pepper in the bag of Mohammed which she threatened to seize if she was not given bribe.

Yahaya said the FAAN official was given 10 Saudi Riyal by the pilgrim to allow her go with the pepper.

“It was during the bribe negotiation that the lady took 6000 U.S. dollars from the woman’s bag she was searching.

“When the pilgrim later discovered her money was missing, she raised alarm and the money was found in the possession of the FAAN staff member,” he added.

Yahaya explained that the FAAN staff member hid the money inside her hair and used her barrette cap to cover it.

He said that the case had been referred to CID for further investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court.

