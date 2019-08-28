How suspected kidnapper killed police officer in Abia – CP

How suspected kidnapper killed police officer in Abia – CP

Thursday, August 29, 2019 12:42 am


Police

The Commissioner of Police in Abia, Mr Ene Okon, has confirmed Wednesday’s killing of a Police Officer, Anyanime Udobat, during a gun battle with a kidnap suspect at Arungwa Village, near Aba.

Udobat, was until his death attached to the Anti-Robbery Squad at the Aba Area Command.

Okon told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the squad was dispatched to arrest the suspect in his hideout in Arongwa, Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia, when the incident occurred.

According to him, the police officers were about to gain entry into the suspect’s house, when he reportedly opened his door and started firing at them.

The police boss said that the deceased officer was shot at a close range and he died on the spot.

He said that the suspect was also killed during the crossfire that ensued.

The identity of the suspect had yet to be released as at the time of filling this report.

It was learnt that the deceased officer was survived by his wife and four children, including a three-month-old baby.

