I will reposition Kogi, says Mohammed Audu

A Kogi State Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Muhammed Audu has promised to lead the people to economic recovery and wealth if elected governor.

Speaking on Monday during the Media Pally organised by the Kogi State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, he noted that the people of the state have surffered untold haardship under the current administration led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Muhammed Audu son of the former governor of the state, late Prince Abubakar Audu opined that the selection process that brought Bello was faulty following the demise of his father.

He stressed that it was not a right as the son of the former governor for him to contest for the governor, but as a young man his mission was to inspire like his father.

“The processes of election does not give room for entrenching any dynasty. It is the people that can decide who becomes the next governor of the state. But I have made up my mind to make myself available for the selection process for the election.”

“The state have gone through a very high level of decay. We are trying to manage complete breakdown of the state. The state is heavily dependent on federal allocation. We need to look for ways we can generate money internally without depending on monthly allocations from federal government” he said.

The APC Governorship aspirant assured workers and pensioners that the issue of non payment of salary and pensions will be adequately taken care off by his administration.

He lamented that the infrastructural development is nothing to write home about and opined that most roads in the state are not motorable. He said that his government will embark on road rehabilitations and also embark on construction of new roads across the three senatorial districts of the state.

In the area of agriculture he promised to make the state one of food basket states in the country as he will deploy resources into full production in rice mill, cashew nuts, gari processing and other areas in agricultural sector.

He also promised to upgrade the health sector by providing drugs, medical equipment and having qualified doctors and nurses for effective delivery.

In the area of security he promised to buy all illegal guns from people by creating job for who ever handover his or her illegal gun to government.