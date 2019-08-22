I7 die in Kwara auto-crash

I7 die in Kwara auto-crash

Thursday, August 22, 2019 10:29 pm


File: FRSC officials rescue an accident victim

An auto-crash on Thursday at Bacita junction, on Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa express way in Kwara, killed seventeen (17) people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the accident involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus and an articulated DAF trunk carrying container.

An eyewitness account revealed that the accident was due to speeding and dangerous driving as the two vehicles had head-on collision at a bend along the highway.

The source said that while 17 passengers in the bus were killed, two occupants of the articulated vehicle suffered various degrees of injuries.

Mr Udeme Eshiet, the Head of Operations of the Kwara command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the road mishap.

He explained that the DAF container truck was going towards Jebba, in the Kwara North District, while the passengers’ bus was coming to Ilorin, the state capital, from the Northern Nigeria when the crash occurred.

The FRSC official told NAN that the crash occurred at a sharp bend, as a result of speeding, which led to head-on collision by the two vehicles.

The wreck of the Toyota Hiace bus involved in an head-on collision with an articulated DAF truck at Bacita junction, on Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa highway on Thursday 22/08/2019

“Due to excess speeding in which the two drivers were involved while driving their vehicles at the time when the crash occurred, they could not negotiate the sharp bend properly, and when they eventually met, it resulted in head on collision,” he said.

He, however, called on motorists to be more careful while driving on the nation’s highways during rainy season to check avoidable accidents.

According to him, passengers should not hesitate to caution or report any reckless driver to law enforcement agents.

He said the remains of the deceased had been taken to a hospital in Ilorin, with the injured victims for treatment

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    NAF destroys insurgents’ logistics base, assembly area in Bula Bello, Borno
    7 mins ago

    FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N769.52bn for July
    11 mins ago

    Striking UI Workers Block Gates, Display Masquerade
    14 mins ago

    Kogi 2019: I’ll win APC primary election convincingly – Gov. Bello
    FRSC officials on duty 20 mins ago

    Instead of giving bribe, repair your vehicles, obey traffick rules – FRSC
    35 mins ago

    APC commences screening of 16 aspirants for Kogi guber primaries
    45 mins ago

    Indiscriminate sack of workers: Ngige threatens to sanction banks
    56 mins ago

    692m barrels of crude oil produced in 2017 – Report