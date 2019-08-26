Ibadan High Chiefs Felicitate with Olubadan at 91

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Olubadan-in-Council, elevated to the position of obas in the state by the Abiola Ajimobi-led Administration today, in the spirit of reconciliation paid a visit to Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Oba Saliu Adetunji, who clocked 91 years.

The Olubadan-in Council, led by Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun who stormed the Popoyemoja Palace of the foremost king to pay him their homage had caps on their heads and not crowns.

According to a statement by the Olubadan’s spokesperson, Adeola Oloko, “At about 1.30pm on Monday, the high chiefs led by Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun who came to pay birthday homage to Olubadan include Balogun Owolabi Olakulehin; Osi Balogun Tajudeen Ajibola; Asipa Olubadan Eddy Oyewole; Ekarun Olubadan Amidu Ajibade and Ekarun Balogun Kola Adegbola”.

He stated further, “Decked in flowing gowns, beads and various caps to match, the high chiefs arrived the palace amid drum beats, songs and trumpet sound. They joined the Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Oyekanmi, Agbaakin Olubadan, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi, Chief Adeyemi Soladoye-led members of the CCII, several Mogajis and Baale from all the 11 local government councils in Ibadanland to celebrate the joy of the day with Olubadan who clocked 91. However, Osi Olubadan Rasidi Ladoja, Asipa Balogun, Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe and Ekerin Olubadan, Biodun Kola Daisi who are not in town sent apologies”.

According to the statement, “Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Ekarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade congratulated the first class monarch on his 91st birthday anniversary, saying Olubadan had made history for himself, his family and Ibadanland. He seized the opportunity to let the Olubadan know that Ibadan is one under the leadership of Kabiyesi and they all are his high chiefs and are proud to be associated with him”.

The Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin then led the Chiefs on Balogun line in the traditional knock on the door and requested the Olubadan to kindly approve the promotion of the chiefs in the Balogun line.

After Olubadan’s consent, the Balogun paid the mandatory sum of N200, 000 to the monarch on behalf of the chiefs.

The high chiefs then resolved to begin to participate actively in the Olubadan-in-Council’s deliberations.

Olubadan thanked them profusely and invited them to the promotion exercise of chiefs in Iyalode line which is expected to kick off on Friday 30 August, 2019, saying that the secretary of the Olubadan-in-Council would get back to them.