Ibadan High Chiefs Felicitate with Olubadan at 91

Ibadan High Chiefs Felicitate with Olubadan at 91

Monday, August 26, 2019 7:58 pm


Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Oba Saliu Adetunji and his council

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Olubadan-in-Council, elevated to the position of obas in the state by the Abiola Ajimobi-led Administration today, in the spirit of reconciliation paid a visit to Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Oba Saliu Adetunji, who clocked 91 years.

The Olubadan-in Council, led by Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun who stormed the Popoyemoja Palace of the foremost king to pay him their homage had caps on their heads and not crowns.

According to a statement by the Olubadan’s spokesperson, Adeola Oloko, “At about 1.30pm on Monday, the high chiefs led by Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun who came to pay birthday homage to Olubadan include Balogun Owolabi Olakulehin; Osi Balogun Tajudeen Ajibola; Asipa Olubadan Eddy Oyewole; Ekarun Olubadan Amidu Ajibade and Ekarun Balogun Kola Adegbola”.

He stated further, “Decked in flowing gowns, beads and various caps to match, the high chiefs arrived the palace amid drum beats, songs and trumpet sound. They joined the Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Oyekanmi, Agbaakin Olubadan, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi, Chief Adeyemi Soladoye-led members of the CCII, several Mogajis and Baale from all the 11 local government councils in Ibadanland to celebrate the joy of the day with Olubadan who clocked 91. However, Osi Olubadan Rasidi Ladoja, Asipa Balogun, Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe and Ekerin Olubadan, Biodun Kola Daisi who are not in town sent apologies”.

According to the statement, “Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Ekarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade congratulated the first class monarch on his 91st birthday anniversary, saying Olubadan had made history for himself, his family and Ibadanland. He seized the opportunity to let the Olubadan know that Ibadan is one under the leadership of Kabiyesi and they all are his high chiefs and are proud to be associated with him”.

The Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin then led the Chiefs on Balogun line in the traditional knock on the door and requested the Olubadan to kindly approve the promotion of the chiefs in the Balogun line.

After Olubadan’s consent, the Balogun paid the mandatory sum of N200, 000 to the monarch on behalf of the chiefs.

The high chiefs then resolved to begin to participate actively in the Olubadan-in-Council’s deliberations.

Olubadan thanked them profusely and invited them to the promotion exercise of chiefs in Iyalode line which is expected to kick off on Friday 30 August, 2019, saying that the secretary of the Olubadan-in-Council would get back to them.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    49 mins ago

    Payment of new minimum wage begins September: Labour chief
    55 mins ago

    Police arrest pastor over alleged rape in Oyo
    1 hour ago

    Police comb Enugu forests in search of kidnapped Perm Sec
    1 hour ago

    NYSC arrests 10 fake corps members
    1 hour ago

    4,943 Edo Indigenes Repatraitrated From Libya in 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Makinde Swears in Fakorede, Two Others as Commissioners
    1 hour ago

    In pictures: Artist Femi Coker presents Soyinka with a long anthology
    2 hours ago

    Methodist Prelate urges Nigerians to pray for unity