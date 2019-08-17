IBB sues for peace in Nigeria

Saturday, August 17, 2019 10:05 pm


Former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), has sued for peaceful co-existance among Nigerians irrespective of their age and ethno-religious inclination.

Babangida, popularly called IBB, made the remark on Saturday at his Hilltop residence in Minna, while entertaining guests during his 78 birthday anniversary.

“My prayer is that Nigeria should remain as one indivisible nation.

“Therefore, I call on all Nigerians to work for the unity and development of the country as there is no other home like Nigeria,” he said.

Similarly, in a press statement on Saturday signed by Niger governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, described IBB as a unifying factor in the country.

IBB, born Aug. 17, 1941 was the military President of Nigeria between Aug. 27, 1985 and Aug. 26, 1993.

He previously served as Chief of Army Staff from January 1984 to August 1985.

