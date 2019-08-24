Ikpeazu inaugurates hospital, electricity project in Ibere community

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, on Saturday, inaugurated the Obuohia cottage hospital and electricity project in Obuohia-Ibere community of Ikwuano Local Government area of the state.

Speaking at the event, Ikpeazu said that the improvement of healthcare access and power supply in rural communities was essential to achieving even development in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Ude Oko-Chukwu, added that the health facility and electricity project would improve the state government’s developmental efforts.

He charged the leaders of the community to evolve strategies that would be utilised in protecting the projects against vandalism.

Ikpeazu directed the state ministry of health and the state Primary Health Development Agency to expedite action in ensuring that medical personnel and supplies were sent to the hospital.

He commended the member representing Umuahia/ Ikwuano Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, for playing a pivotal role in facilitating the projects to the community.

The governor appealed to political office holders to collaborate with relevant agencies to facilitate dividends of democracy to their constituencies.

In his address, Onuigbo said that the projects would, no doubt, improve the welfare of the people of the community.

Although the lawmaker said that the hospital was built in 1984, he, however, added that it had degenerated to a state of gross dilapidation owing to long years of neglect.

Onuigbo said that in the past, people of the community used to travel to neighbouring community to access healthcare services.

He expressed delight with the efforts made in rehabilitating the hospital, adding that it would address the healthcare delivery gap in the community.

“We will continue to attract development projects that will address the needs of our people. I urge communities in Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency to embrace peace and unity,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Sam Eke, National President, Obuohia Development Union, said that he was delighted with the inauguration of the projects which, he said, would improve the wellbeing of the people.

Eke appealed to the state government to expedite action in providing relevant resources for the optimal operation of the hospital.

He assured that the community would do everything possible to protect the projects from vandalism and make maximum use of then.