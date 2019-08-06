I’ll fulfill My Electioneering Campaign Promises-Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has held a meeting with the state’s labour representatives over issues bothering the union.

The meeting held with the union, which was led by its Chairman, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo centred on the implementation of the national minimum wage signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhair in April 2019.

Other issues discussed were the workers and pensioners’ welfare with Makinde reinstating his commitment to fulfill his electioneering campaign promises.

Makinde disclosed, “We had a meeting with labour leaders led by the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Oyo State, Mr Bayo Titilola-Sodo. We discussed various issues regarding the welfare of workers and pensioners in our state. Our administration is committed to fulfilling our campaign promise to prioritise the welfare of workers and pensioners”

In attendance were the Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, Head of Service, Mrs Ololade Agboola and some other labour leaders.