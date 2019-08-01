I’ll protect interest of Nigerians, says Akume

Minister designate George Akume says the interest of the country will be paramount in the discharge of his duty when he is alloted a portfolio.

Akume made the promise in Abuja on Thursday when he received a delegation of the Benue aspirants group on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor of Benue applauded the tenacity, purpose, sense of commitment and involvement of the group in supporting the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“You fought a gallant fight and some of you lost in the process of becoming candidates but you never pull back because your commitment remained unshaken,” he said.

He also commended the leadership of the president, describing him as a great gift to Nigerians.

Mr Bem Garba, Coordinator of APC Aspirant Group Benue, said that as members of the party, they recognised Akume as a star political actor in the state.

“We recognise you as our number one aspirant of Benue, so we put ourselves together and refuse to leave the party.

“Even when we were faced with challenges and that’s why we are here to congratulate your choice as minister designate,” he said. (NAN)