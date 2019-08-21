Impeachment: Kogi Assembly wants CJ to constitute panel of inquiry

The Assembly made the request in a resolution reached at plenary on Tuesday in Lokoja, following the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello-Balogun (APC-Ajaokuta).

The motion called for an investigation into the allegations, which is a second step toward impeachment of the public officer.

Presenting the motion, Bello-Balogun said the motion was sequel to issuance of a Notice of Allegations to the deputy governor on Aug. 8, 2019.

He explained that the deputy governor evaded service of the Notice of Allegations on him and also directed that none of his aides should receive any correspondence from the Assembly on his behalf.

Bello-Balogun said that the prayers calling for investigation in the motion were in line with Section 188(3) which stipulated that the House should resolve by motion, supported by not less than two-third of members, to request the Chief Judge to set up the seven-man panel to investigate the allegations.

According to him, the deputy governor’s open vilification of Gov. Yahaya Bello and the State Government as well as the alleged discrete and open support for candidates of the opposition parties during the Presidential, National and State Assembly elections in February and March, amounted to gross misconduct.

Supporting the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Mohammed (APC-Ankpa), described the situation as worrisome and the motion as appropriate.

Mohammed said that the seven-man committee should be made up of persons of impeccable character as outlined in the country’s constitution.

Ruling on the motion, the Speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole, said questions as to ascertain the number of members who supported the adoption of the motion was 19 and more than the required number of 17 members

Kolawole, therefore, directed the House to communicate to the Chief Judge to within seven days constitute a panel to investigate the deputy governor.

Meanwhile, a high court in Lokoja yesterday granted preliminary injunction restraining the assembly from taking further action on the impeachment move.