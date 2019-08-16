In Picture: Governor General Azikiwe in London for Swearing-in

In Picture: Governor General Azikiwe in London for Swearing-in

Friday, August 16, 2019 11:45 am


L-R: Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik for, style); his wife, Flora and Oba Adeniji Adele of Lagos in London in 1961. They were there for the swearing in of Zik as Governor General by Queen Elizabeth11. Credit: Kayode Oluboyede

Before Nigeria became a Republic in 1963, the highest appeal court was the Privy Council in London. After 1963, the Supreme Court took over that function. Also, Queen Elizabeth 11 of England, before 1963, was still Head of State. That is why she swore in the Nigerian Governor General. She seized performing that role when Nigeria became a Republic and the country started having its own President (still in the person of Zik).

In the photograph above, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik for, style); his wife, Flora and Oba Adeniji Adele of Lagos were in London in 1961. They were there for the swearing in of Zik as Governor General by Queen Elizabeth11.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    VON Lauds NNPC on Reputation Turnaround  
    2 hours ago

    15 ships discharging petroleum products, others in Lagos – NPA
    4 hours ago

    In Picture: Behold, Nigerian Navy’s Floating Prison!
    5 hours ago

    Ihedioha calls for rejuvenation of culture
    5 hours ago

    Tennis: Federer beaten by Russian qualifier Rublev
    6 hours ago

    University Don Wants Appointment of INEC Chair Advertised for Credibility and Transparency
    7 hours ago

    Zamfara “working very hard to improve IGR” – SSG
    7 hours ago

    NNPC Targets China to Boost Crude Oil Reserves