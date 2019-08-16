In Picture: Governor General Azikiwe in London for Swearing-in

Before Nigeria became a Republic in 1963, the highest appeal court was the Privy Council in London. After 1963, the Supreme Court took over that function. Also, Queen Elizabeth 11 of England, before 1963, was still Head of State. That is why she swore in the Nigerian Governor General. She seized performing that role when Nigeria became a Republic and the country started having its own President (still in the person of Zik).

In the photograph above, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik for, style); his wife, Flora and Oba Adeniji Adele of Lagos were in London in 1961. They were there for the swearing in of Zik as Governor General by Queen Elizabeth11.

