In Pictures: US Movie Star, Djimon Hounsou, Visits His Benin Republic Village

With all his success in Hollywood and superstar status, Djimon Hounsou, who stirred along with Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio in the movie, Blood Diamond; with Russell Crowe (Maximus) in Gladiator; Furious 7 and others, still visits his village, Cotonou, in the Benin Republic. He is shown in these pictures as posted by Boma Ilanganepo on FB.

Djimon Gaston Hounsou was born on 24 April 1964 is a Beninese American actor and model. Hounsou began his career appearing in music videos. According to his life story in the media and other sources as captured by Wikipedia, he made his film debut in the Sandra Bernhard film Without You I’m Nothing (1990) and gained widespread recognition for his role as Cinqué in the Steven Spielberg film Amistad (1997). He gained further recognition for his roles in Gladiator (2000), In America (2003), and Blood Diamond (2006), receiving Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor nominations for both the latter films. He also had a minor role in Furious 7 (2015). He has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. Djimon Hounsou plays an important role as well in the French movie Forces spéciales in 2011.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he plays the role of Korath the Pursuer in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Captain Marvel (2019). Additionally, in the DC Extended Universe, he played the role of the Fisherman King in Aquaman (2018) and Wizard Shazam in Shazam! (2019).

Djimon Gaston Hounsou, as published on afrotourism.com, was born the fifth child to a cook – Pierre Hounsou and his wife Albertine on the 24th of April 1964 in Cotonou, in the Republic of Benin, West Africa. He arrived Lyon, France at the age of 13 to live with his brother and get a good education with his family hoping he would become a doctor someday. However, his brother threw him out when he dropped out of school and he drifted off to Paris, living on the streets homeless and rummaging through garbage bins to find something to eat.

Blessed with a well-built body, Djimon Hounsou was introduced to the iconic French Designer, Thierry Mugler by a fashion photographer who had spotted him. By the time Djimon moved to the US in 1990, he had become one of the most popular models on the Paris runway and was good enough to be cast in three musical videos directed by David Fincher, based on his work with Mugler.

