India hospital backpedals, agrees to El-Zakzaky’s request: report

Latest report from India shows that the authority of Medanta Hospital, India has agreed to the request of Sheikh El-Zakzaky, the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, to use doctors appointed and known to him for his treatment.

Acting on the order of Kaduna High Court issued on 5th August, 2019, the Federal Government had granted permission to the leader of IMN who had been in detention since 2016 to embark on a trip to India to take care of his health last Monday.

But reports earlier today had indicated that El-Zalzaky had refused treatment from those he described as ‘unknown doctors’ and had also indicated his readiness to return to Nigeria.

However, reports late Wednesday by PRNigeria indicated that a new videotape available to it shows the representative of Islamic Human Right Commission(IHRC) at the Indian hospital indicating that issue in contention over the treatment of the IMN leader has been resolved.

The IHRC officials was quoted as confirming that El-Zakzaky has gone ahead to receive treatment from doctors that were earlier appointed by him in the video.

