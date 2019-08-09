Insecurity: Wike proscribes youth groups in Rivers

Friday, August 9, 2019 6:10 pm


Picture: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike presenting keys to 40 Security Patrol Vans to the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura at the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday

We are more than prepared to tackle criminals,says Governor Wike

..Donates more 40 vehicles security agencies

 …Places N30 million bounty for tip to arrest alleged notorius criminal”Bobrisky”,others suspects on the run

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has has restated the commitment of the State Government to tackle  insecurity and will do everything  required to protect lives and property. 

Governor Wike also declared that the State Government has proscribed all Youth Groups operating in  the state because they have been hijacked by cultists.

He spoke on Thursday when he handed over 40 Patrol Vans fitted with Communication Gadgets to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), See 4 Eye, Police Anti-Kidnapping , Police Anti-Cultism, Federal Road Safety Corps and Eagle Crime at the Government House Port Harcourt.

“Rivers State Government is fully  prepared and  will  do everything  required to protect  lives and property.  Without the protection  of lives and property, there will  be no governance and  development.

“We are one  State that has suffered  neglect from the Federal Government in terms of support  to fight insecurity.  They  have refused to pay back funds that we used in constructing  Federal Projects. But that will not stop us from intervening when the need arises”, he said.

The Governor said that he resolved to increase the support  to the security agencies because of the successes recorded by “Operation Sting” .

The Governor placed a N30million Bounty on anyone  who  gives useful information that will lead to the arrest of those who killed a Director with the Rivers State Government during the Choba Crisis and a notorious criminal called Bobrisky in Gokana Local Government Area .

He regretted  that cultists have taken  over  youth groups  across the State, necessitating  the State Government to proscribe all Youth Groups.

“Anybody operating under a youth body  henceforth will be arrested by security agencies.  Before you contest for any youth body’s leadership, you must send the names to the DSS and Police for screening.  If they are cultists, we will  not allow them to operate”, he said.

Governor Wike said that the vehicles and gunboats donated to the security  agencies must be deployed to secure Rivers State.

He announced that the Rivers State Government will establish a Trust Fund to cater for the families of policemen who lose their lives while fighting crime .

In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura said the security agencies will use the new security vans to tackle  criminals across the state.

He said that since the inauguration of “Operation Sting”, there has been improvement  in the security of lives and property in the state. He said that security agencies will continue  to dislodge criminals in all parts  of the state.

Two weeks ago, Governor Wike donated 76 Security Vans, gunboats and Armoured Personnel Carriers to security forces when he launched the Operation Sting.

 

