Instead of giving bribe, repair your vehicles, obey traffick rules – FRSC

Instead of giving bribe, repair your vehicles, obey traffick rules – FRSC

Thursday, August 22, 2019 10:48 pm


FRSC officials on duty

FRSC officials on duty

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday advised motorists to repair their vehicles and adhere to traffic rules and regulations, instead of bribing FRSC officials.

Mr Clement Oladele, the state Sector Commander, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ota.

Oladele said that the advice became imperative following the arrest of some FRSC officials in the state on Aug. 21 by the FRSC/ICPC and DSS Monitoring Team over alleged extortion of motorists.

“Motorists are admonished to use the money they intend to bribe for traffic infractions to repair their mechanically deficient vehicles.

“You are also advised to comply with traffic regulations to prevent any reason that may encourage the offering or receiving of bribes during patrol,” the commander said.

He advised the motoring public to desist from obstructing or blocking the highways to express their grievances, but report to leadership of appropriate agencies who have appropriate mechanism to resolve such grievances.

“Members of the public are enjoined to report bribe-related misdemeanour by FRSC officials to the command headquarters in Abeokuta or through the telephone number 08077690202 or email address oc.oladele@frsc.gov.ng.

“FRSC wishes to inform motorists that, as part of its core value of transparency, the corps abhors any form of patrol misconduct by its operatives while on patrol.

The corps also discourages soliciting and collection of bribes by his men while on patrol.

Oladele sought the cooperation of motorists at ensuring that patrol men do not collect bribes while on patrol.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N769.52bn for July
    7 mins ago

    Striking UI Workers Block Gates, Display Masquerade
    10 mins ago

    Kogi 2019: I’ll win APC primary election convincingly – Gov. Bello
    32 mins ago

    APC commences screening of 16 aspirants for Kogi guber primaries
    34 mins ago

    I7 die in Kwara auto-crash
    42 mins ago

    Indiscriminate sack of workers: Ngige threatens to sanction banks
    53 mins ago

    692m barrels of crude oil produced in 2017 – Report
    58 mins ago

    Police Academy selection examination to hold on Aug. 24