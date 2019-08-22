IPAC/CNPP calls for removal of Kogi REC

The Kogi State Chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council, (IPAC) and the Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP) have called for the immediate redeployment of the current Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor James Apam from Kogi State.

The Chairmen and spokepersons of all the registered Political Parties in Kogi State, made this known on Friday during a joint press conference held in Lokoja.

Hon. Frank Kato of Independent Democratic Party (IDP) who spoke on behalf of others said a new REC of impeccable record, and character should be posted to Kogi State with immediate effect.

According to him, on his arrival in the state, political parties embraced him especially for being a Professor of political science. But, he lamented that the professor has progressively relegated other political parties in the state, while favouring the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The group alleged that the second office of the REC is the Government House, where he frequently hibernates to the utter disregard of desirable decorum of his office, as well as Public perception.

In his words, “The current REC has set a very gloomy standard, by being the first Kogi State REC to be publicly smeared with the accusation of collection of huge sums of money as bribe from the state government to tinker with electoral processes in favour of APC candidates,” lamented.

He stated further that all recent elections were massively rigged in an unguarded public glare, by thugs of the ruling party in uniforms, who were totally denied by the REC, even without any attempted investigations.

But the Independent Electoral Commission says that all the alligations made by the group were unfounded.

The spokeperson of INEC who is the Head Voter Education Gender and Publicity, Alhaji Ahmed Biambo Bagudu said that the allegations were unfounded and baseless.

He added that those who are not please with the outcome of the election are already at the Tribunal, saying non of them have implicated the REC in the cause of their proccedings.

He therefore call on the public to disregard the information as they are targeted at tarnishing the image of the REC.