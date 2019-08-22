IPAC/CNPP calls for removal of Kogi REC

IPAC/CNPP calls for removal of Kogi REC

Thursday, August 22, 2019 7:55 pm


The Kogi State Chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council, (IPAC) and the Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP) have called for the immediate redeployment of the current Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor James Apam from Kogi State.

The Chairmen and spokepersons of all the registered Political Parties in Kogi State, made this known on Friday during a joint press conference held in Lokoja.

Hon. Frank Kato of Independent Democratic Party (IDP) who spoke on behalf of others said a new REC of impeccable record, and character should be posted to Kogi State with immediate effect.

According to him, on his arrival in the state,  political parties embraced him especially for being a Professor of political science. But, he lamented that the professor has progressively relegated other political parties in the state, while favouring the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The group alleged that the second office of the REC is the Government House, where he frequently hibernates to the utter disregard of desirable decorum of his office, as well as Public perception.

In his words, “The current REC has set a very gloomy standard, by being the first Kogi State REC to be publicly smeared with the accusation of collection of huge sums of money as bribe from the state government to tinker with electoral processes in favour of APC candidates,” lamented.

He stated further that all recent elections were massively rigged in an unguarded public glare, by thugs of the ruling party in uniforms, who were totally denied by the REC, even without any attempted investigations.

But the Independent Electoral Commission says that all the alligations made by the group were unfounded.

The spokeperson of INEC who is the Head Voter Education Gender and Publicity, Alhaji Ahmed Biambo Bagudu said that the allegations were unfounded and baseless.

He added that those who are not please with the outcome of the election are already at the Tribunal, saying non of them have implicated the REC in the cause of their proccedings.

He therefore call on the public to disregard the information as they are targeted at tarnishing the image of the REC.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    36 mins ago

    Alleged Invasion: ASUU Rejects AAU’s Probe Panel
    57 mins ago

    Oyo Assembly screens, confirms 3 additional commissioner nominees
    2 hours ago

    Inauguration of Ministers: NSE market capitalisation increases further by N135bn
    2 hours ago

    Trump says his administration “seriously” considers ending birthright citizenship
    2 hours ago

    Troops repel insurgents’ attack on Borno communities
    2 hours ago

    FG to recover N614bn outstanding debt from 35 States
    2 hours ago

    How planned increase in electricity tariff was decided — NERC
    2 hours ago

    Joe Igbokwe Loves Lagos and Lagos Rewards Him