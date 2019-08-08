Isreali soldier killed with stab wounds in West Bank

Isreali soldier killed with stab wounds in West Bank

Thursday, August 8, 2019 8:43 am


Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu:

An Israeli soldier was found dead with stab wounds in the West Bank early on Thursday, the military said.

The body was discovered in the area of Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem, according to dpa.

The military did not identify the soldier by name.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences and said a manhunt for the “terrorist” who committed the killing was under way.

Local media reported the incident was being treated as a suspected Palestinian attack.

The victim was a young man who had been reported missing by his family, according to Israeli media reports.

“Our prayers this morning are with the family of the murdered soldier and our hearts grieve for the life cut short,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement.

“Our security forces are pursuing the murderers and will not rest until we find them. We fight terrorism without compromise to ensure the security of our people,” he wrote

