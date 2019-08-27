Just in: Buhari sacks Christian Pilgrims Commission boss

Tuesday, August 27, 2019


President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate termination of the appointment of Rev. Tor Uja as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

In a statement issued by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), in Abuja on Tuesday, the government said the action was “in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act.

“Ujah has, therefore, been directed to hand over to Mrs Esther Kwaghe, Director of Administration in the commission, who is to oversee the office, pending the appointment of a substantive executive secretary.

Meanwhile, the president directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to work out an appropriate framework for the operation of offshore account maintained by NCPC, and all other Federal Government agencies in order to streamline their operations.

