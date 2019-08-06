Just in: Buhari to swears-in ministers 21, August

President Muhammadu Buhari will swears – in the Ministers-Designate on Wednesday August 21, 2019, at the State House, Abuja, the presidency has confirmed in a tweet.

The Senate had last Tuesday confirmed all the 43 names submitted for screening by the President for appointment as ministers last Tuesday.

Some of the Ministerial designates are Chief Lai Mohammed from Kwara State; Sabo Nanono from Kano State; and Engr. Saleh Mamman from Taraba State.

Others are Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Otumba Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Chris Ngige (Anambra), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), George Akume (Benue), Emeka Nwajiuaba (Imo), Olorunnimbe Mamora (Lagos), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Muhammadu Musa Bello (Adamawa), and Hadi Sirika (Katsina).

Also nominated and confirmed by the Senate are: Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi), Sa’adiya Farouk (Zamfara) and Pauline Tallen (Plateau State), Senator Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), and Ambassador Maryam Katagum (Bauchi).