Just in: Court grants permission to DSS to detain Sowore for 45 days

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the Department of State Service (DSS) permission to detain the convener of Revolution Now protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, for 45 days pending the conclusion of investigations.

DSS had approached the court seeking to detain Sowore, the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance Congress, AAC, for 90 days in order to carry out a thorough investigation over alleged treasonable felony.

But ruling in an ex-parte application filed by the DSS, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, held that after the expiration of the 45 days, the applicants are at liberty to apply for an extension which is at the discretion of the court.

Sowore was arrested and detained by the DSS operatives in Lagos last Saturday following his call for revolution against the Buhari government, an action described by the DSS as a treasonable offence.’

