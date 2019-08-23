Just in: Dino Melaye speaks on nullification of his election

Just in: Dino Melaye speaks on nullification of his election

Friday, August 23, 2019 2:45 pm


Senator Melaye:

Sen. Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has described the ruling of the Election Tribunal which on Friday nullified his election as a miscarriage of justice.

Melaye stated this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal sitting in Lokoja invalidated Melaye’s victory in the March 22 election and ordered for a fresh election.

He said the decision of the tribunal was based on information that was alien to the fundamental matters brought before it.

He said: “The judgment is full of importation of information that is alien to the case.

“I however commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice.”

On his next step, the Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation revealed that he would take his case to the appeal court where he believed his mandate would be reclaimed.

“I have confidence in the appeal court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgement.

“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short lived while appealing to my teaming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means.

“However, Our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail.”

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Why we are partnering Niger government on ranch – CBN
    23 mins ago

    Deji of Akure Flags off Construction of FUTA’s School of Health and Health Technology
    37 mins ago

    Man, 32, docked for impregnating 16-year-old student
    49 mins ago

    NSCDC promotes 74 officers in Ondo
    1 hour ago

    Tribunal nullifues Sen. Melaiye’s election
    1 hour ago

    There’s a Lot of Work Ahead of Us, Despite What We’ve Done- Fashola
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Tribunal nullifies Dino Melaye’s election, orders fresh poll
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu, Obasa and the battle against cancer in Lagos