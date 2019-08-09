Just in: Notorious cultist, ‘Bobrisky,’ captured by soldiers in Rivers

Just in: Notorious cultist, ‘Bobrisky,’ captured by soldiers in Rivers

Friday, August 9, 2019 7:23 pm


Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike addressing leaders of Rumuolumeni community at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Less than 24 hours after Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike placed a N30million bounty on notorious cultist, Bobrisky of Gokana, the Nigerian Army has captured him, with Governor Wike confirming that he will redeem the pledge. 

 Governor Nyesom Wike had placed a N30 million bounty on the suspected notorius gangster who has allegedly  been terrorising Gokana Local Government area in, particular and the entire Ogoniland in general during the presentation of additional 40 vehicles to security agencies on Thursday in Government House, Port Harcourt.

He vowed that whoever provides useful information on his whereabout to security agencies will be rewarded with the bounty.

Speaking during a security meeting with leaders of Rumuolumeni Community at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday, Governor Wike thanked the Nigerian Army for capturing the suspected cultist.

“The Army has captured Bobrisky of Gokana.  I will pay the bounty that I promised to the Nigerian Army. 

“Anyone  who  generates insecurity in Rivers State, I am ready to pay any amount to ensure the arrest of that person”.

Governor Wike called on community leaders  to supply information  to the State Security council on criminals in their communities  for the security agencies to act frontally  to reduce crime.

He described Rumuolumeni as one of the flashpoints in the state, where criminals use the waterway as a getaway point.  He urged community leaders to cooperate with the State Government to check the activities of cult groups and insecurity  in the area.

On the issue of road construction, Governor Wike assured the people of the area that key roads in the community will be constructed by his administration.  He said by the end of the month, contractors  will be mobilised  to commence work on the selected road.

“Key roads in the area have been primed for construction.  I urge you  to have confidence  in us that we will  continue to develop the area “, he said.

He reiterated the prescription of youth groups in the state. He said any youth body that plans to operate,  must  first be profiled.

Also speaking, Commissioner of Police of Rivers State, Mustapha Dandaura said almost all communities have been overrun by cultists.  He said security agencies cannot watch the situation degenerate.

He commended  the Rivers State Governor for donating vehicles  to the security agencies to fight crime.  He  assured that security agencies  will  intensify the battle against crime to achieve  results.

Spokesman of the Rumuolumeni Community, Collins Wagbara expressed happiness that Governor Wike has commenced the process of constructing key roads in the area.

He lauded the Rivers State Governor for upgrading a major Secondary Schools  in the area.

Wagbara assured the Rivers State Governor that the community is working with security agencies for the restoration of peace in the area.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    Abiodun tasks traditional rulers on security
    2 hours ago

    Buhari directs NEMA to provide reliefs to flood victims
    2 hours ago

    Former Japanese empress Michiko diagnosed with breast cancer
    2 hours ago

    Sallah: FRSC deploys 2,490 officers in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    Seen. Sani wants more opportunities for FCT natives
    2 hours ago

    INEC yet to receive REC’s resignation letter
    2 hours ago

    Bayelsa guber election: INEC sacks Briyai
    3 hours ago

    U.S.’s threats to withdraw troops causes stir among German politicians