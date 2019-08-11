Just in: Police found another woman strangled to death in hotel

Sunday, August 11, 2019 5:46 pm


Lifeless body of Late Precious Maureen Ewuru, allegedly strangled in and see hotel room by her boyfriend in Port Harcourt after sex

 

Police in Lagos State said on Sunday that its operatives have commenced  investigations  into the death of a woman who died in  a hotel room  in Morogbo in Badagry  area of the state  where she had lodged.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana,  confirmed the incident in a statement, said that on Aug. 9, at about 2p.m, the Morogbo Police Station received  information that one Jessica, a lodger in South Bound Hotel, Morogbo,  was found dead in her hotel room.

Elkana said the homicide detectives  had visited the scene, and found  the corpse of the deceased  on the bed facing up, with swollen face and foam- like fluid coming  out of her mouth.

“Her throat was knotted with clothes suggesting that she might have been strangulated.

“There were blood stains all over the place. The corpse was evacuated to  a mortuary for autopsy while the scene was preserved for forensic analysis.

“The Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu,  has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department based in  Yaba to take over the investigation,” he said.

It will be recalled that the Rivers State Police Command are also on the trail of the boyfriend of one Precious Maureen Ewuru who was discovered dead in one of the hotel rooms in D/line Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State earlier this month.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the death SAID preliminary investigation revealed that the lady  was strangled to death by her boyfriend, who after having sex with her, fled.

“He killed her and locked the room but unfortunately for him, he left some traces which the police are now working on that could lead to his arrest,” he said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

