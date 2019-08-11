Just in: Police found another woman strangled to death in hotel

Police in Lagos State said on Sunday that its operatives have commenced investigations into the death of a woman who died in a hotel room in Morogbo in Badagry area of the state where she had lodged.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident in a statement, said that on Aug. 9, at about 2p.m, the Morogbo Police Station received information that one Jessica, a lodger in South Bound Hotel, Morogbo, was found dead in her hotel room.

Elkana said the homicide detectives had visited the scene, and found the corpse of the deceased on the bed facing up, with swollen face and foam- like fluid coming out of her mouth.

“Her throat was knotted with clothes suggesting that she might have been strangulated.

“There were blood stains all over the place. The corpse was evacuated to a mortuary for autopsy while the scene was preserved for forensic analysis.

“The Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department based in Yaba to take over the investigation,” he said.

It will be recalled that the Rivers State Police Command are also on the trail of the boyfriend of one Precious Maureen Ewuru who was discovered dead in one of the hotel rooms in D/line Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State earlier this month.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the death SAID preliminary investigation revealed that the lady was strangled to death by her boyfriend, who after having sex with her, fled.

“He killed her and locked the room but unfortunately for him, he left some traces which the police are now working on that could lead to his arrest,” he said.