Just in: Police grill Biodun Fatoyinbo over rape allegation

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 11:38 am


Biodun Fatoyinbo

Police detectives in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital territory, are presently questioning the senior pastor and founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly , Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo , over the rape allegations levelled against him by Busola, a photographer and wife of popular singer , Timi Dakolo.

Force Public Relations Officer , DCP Frank Mba confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday. But he said it is too early to say if the Fatoyinbo will be detained.

Dakolo had granted an interview about two months ago in which he accused the Pastor of raping her when she was a teenager.

However, the Fatoyinbo had denied the allegation.

The COZA Pastor had also refused to appear before the panel set up by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to probe the rape allegation.

Ademola Adetuberu, his spokesperson said Fatoyinbo’s his legal team advised him against appearing before the panel because of likely bias.

Adetuberu said, “The legal advice was also premised on the press statement issued and personally signed by the PFN President, Bishop Felix Omobude, where our Pastor was publicly disowned. Based on the foregoing, we are convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session,” the statement read.

“According to the report, Rev. Omobude, whom we hold in high esteem, went further to crucify our Pastor without seeking to know his side of the story on the matter. With all due respect, we consider this a prejudicial position in dispensing justice and fairness.”

