Just in: Police rescue kidnapped Redeemed Church Deaconess

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun police command says it has been able to rescue the only women among the five Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastors who were kidnapped in J3 area of the State on Thursday.

The police made this known in a press statement issue by its Ogun spokesperson, DSP Oyeyemi Abimbola.

He said, “The Ogun state police Command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt.

The woman who is a Deaconess of The Redeem Christian church of God regained her freedom in the early hour of today 3rd of August 2019 and she is currently at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta where arrangement is being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.

Efforts is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.

The command assured that the remaining victims will soon be rescued.