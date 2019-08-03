Just in: Security operatives arrest Sowore

Security operatives believed to be personnel of Department of State Services have arrested the publisher of Sahrareporters and a presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

A report on Saharareporters indicated that Sowore was arrested at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the report, Sowore posted a distress tweet at exactly 1:25 am with an eyewitness confirming that his phone was forcefully taken from him.

“The tweet read, ” DSS invades Sowore’s”.

“He also tweeted ” Ja p”, confirming his phone must have been seized while trying to raise the alarm about his arrest.

“His arrest and detention are not unconnected to #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria scheduled for August 5, 2019.”