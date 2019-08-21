Just in: SGF sworn-in, inauguration of ministers designate begins

President Muhammadu Buhari begins the inauguration of his second term cabinet on Wednesday with the swearing in of Mr. Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Mustapha, who was first appointed the SGF to replace Babachir Lawal was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, had on July 5, approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.

A statement by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said both appointments took effect from May 29.

According to him, the re-appointment of the two principal officers of the administration followed the inauguration of President Buhari for the second term in office.

Meanwhile, the swearing in of the minister designates has also began.

The swearing in of the minister designates is being done in batches of five.

The ministers designate take oath of office.

Ministers sworn in so far

Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna State), Muhammad Mahmood (Kaduna State), Sabo Nanono (Kano State), Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano State) and Hadi Sirika (Katsina State).

Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State), Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu State), Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe State), Emeka

Nwajiuba (Imo State) and Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State) proceed to take oath of office.

Goddy Jedy Agba (Cross River State), Festus Keyamo (Delta State), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State), Osagie Ehanire (Edo State) and Clement Ike (Edo State).

Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State), Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi State), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa State), George Akume (Benue State) and Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno State) sworn in.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, reads the citation of the second batch of ministers designate to be sworn in, starting with former Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah (Abia State), Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa State), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom State), Chris Ngige (Anambra State) reappointment, and Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra State) sworn in.