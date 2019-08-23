Just in: Tribunal nullifies Dino Melaye’s election, orders fresh poll

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Friday nullified the election of Dino Melaye (PDP), representing Kogi West Senatorial District.

Delivering Judgment, the three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke had unanimously held that the election was shrouded in controversy and marred by widespread malpractices.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Melaye scored a total of 85,395 votes to defeat APC opponent, Smart Adeyemi who who 66,902.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, the APC candidate filed the petition challenging Melaye’s declaration by INEC as the winner of the election.

Adeyemi had hinged the petition on three grounds of irregularities, over voting and non- compliance with the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

The panel therefore ordered that only a fresh election would settle the disputes that emanated from the conduct of the election.

Melaye was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2007 to represent Kabba/Ijumu Federal Constituency.

The out-spoken lawmaker served two terms and later contested and won election as a senator representing Kogi West in 2015.

Melaye in an attempt to consummate his his second term as a senator went ahead to contest the February 2019 senatorial election.

The Kabba-born politician had also expressed interest to contest the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State on the platform of the PDP slated for November 16.

Reacting to decision on his Twitter handle, Melaye said he would get judgment at the Appeal court.

“No cause for alarm at all. Even if it went my way they will still go to the Appeal Court. Our mandate cannot be taken. We will get judgment at the Appeal Court.

“There will be fresh election in Kogi West because I will be Governor. For my Senate mandate no shaking,’’ he said.