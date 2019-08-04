Just in: Wike outlaws #RevolutionNow protest in Rivers

Just in: Wike outlaws #RevolutionNow protest in Rivers

Sunday, August 4, 2019 7:10 pm


Governor Nyesom Wike

. ..Directs security agencies in 23 LGAs to arrest, prosecute protesters

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has banned the planned RevolutionNow protest in the state.

Governor Wike said that Rivers State is not part of the RevolutionNow protest  and whatever illegal agenda it seeks to pursue.

In a Government House statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, quoted the Governor as saying: “Rivers State  does notsubscribe  to what the RevolutionNow protest represents and Rivers State  is not part of the protest”.

“He directed security agencies in the state to arrest anybody involved  in the RevolutionNow protest and also take all necessary  steps  to prosecute such persons.

“Governor Wike urged parents to ensure that their children are not misled by agents of the march to participate in the illegal  protest.

“All council chairmen are directed to be at alert. If they suspect any illegal gathering, they should report to the security agencies for immediate action “, Governor Wike.”

 

 

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    Small, Medium Scale and Big Enterprises And Heritage Bank.
    26 mins ago

    Nigerian Doctor records breakthrough in prostate cancer treatment
    53 mins ago

    See telephone numbers of Police PROs nationwide
    58 mins ago

    Sowore has a right to protest
    1 hour ago

    Edo Assembly: NASS resolution, mockery of Edo’s sovereignty – Odigie-Oyegun
    2 hours ago

    Revenue collection: Edo LG Councils pay N24.1mn for Airtel internet connectivity
    3 hours ago

    Why we arrested Sowore – DSS
    3 hours ago

    TJ: Death and the President’s Man