Just in: Wike outlaws #RevolutionNow protest in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has banned the planned RevolutionNow protest in the state.

Governor Wike said that Rivers State is not part of the RevolutionNow protest and whatever illegal agenda it seeks to pursue.

In a Government House statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, quoted the Governor as saying: “Rivers State does notsubscribe to what the RevolutionNow protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest”.

“He directed security agencies in the state to arrest anybody involved in the RevolutionNow protest and also take all necessary steps to prosecute such persons.

“Governor Wike urged parents to ensure that their children are not misled by agents of the march to participate in the illegal protest.