Just in: Wike speaks on alleged demolition of mosque by Rivers Govt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described as ‘unfortunate’ the claim that he ordered demolition of a mosque in Port Harcourt, saying that the false report was planted by mischief makers to create disaffection.

Addressing journalists at the supposed location of the mosque on Biambo Street, off, School road by Mammy market junction, near Rainbow Estate, on Monday, Governor Wike said there was no osque on ground, hence nothing was demolished.

He said: “I received calls from several prominent Nigerians on the fake news being circulated online. I have come here with Reporters and you can see there was no mosque here.

“It is most unfortunate that fickle minded persons will claim that a Mosque was demolished at this place, when no Mosque existed here. The story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap points.”

Governor Wike explained that some persons started erecting illegal foundation at the disputed land, even though they had no approval to embark on any construction work.

“They came here to erect illegal structure. There was no approval from the State Government for any structure to be erected here.

“The persons who started the foundation had already dragged the State Government to court on the disputed land. The Rivers State Government won the case. What they attempted to do was to start the illegal construction to tie the hands of the State Government “, he said.

The Governor urged the Muslim Community in Rivers State to show him where a Mosque was demolished in the State.

He advised them not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to peddle false stories against the Rivers State Government.

Wike said that the State Government operates within the rule of law.

He said that the State Government will not be distracted by the illegal circulation of fake reports.

He stated that several mosques constructed on the approval of the State Government exist across Port Harcourt and other major towns of Rivers State, without being demolished.

“The government gave them notice not to do anything on the land. But they went ahead with the illegal foundation and the relevant agency stopped them.

“Why would we want to bring down any Mosque, when there are other Mosques across the State? What is the Special interest on this one?