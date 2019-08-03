Kaduna warns residents over imminent flood

Saturday, August 3, 2019 5:11 pm


Nasir-El-Rufai: Kaduna State Governor

Kaduna State Ministry of Environment has called on residents living close to river Kaduna and other flood-prone areas to temporarily relocate to safer areas.
 Ibrahim Husseini,  the Commissioner for Environment, made the call  in Kaduna on Saturday.
He said Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had predicted that Kaduna and other states of the federation might experience flood as water levels in River Niger and Benue continued to rise, since July.
The commissioner said an NGO, Christain Aid (CAID), had distributed posters and flyers to communities prone to flood.
“Flood guages have been installed in Unguwar Rimi, Bashama road in Tudun wada and Ungwar Rimi to aid local knowledge, monitoring/forecasting dissemination of information and immediate action in respective communities.,” he said.
He advised residents to desist from dumping refuse and waste materials in waterways and drainages to avert flooding.
 Hussaini called on residents to imbibe the habit of clearing gutters and drainages in their communities to guard against floods.
He advised communities to cooperate with all relevant government agencies in case of any flood incident.

 

