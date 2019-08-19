Katsina Police confirm killing of 4 persons by bandits

Monday, August 19, 2019 8:10 pm


File: Policemen

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four persons by bandits in Tsayau village, Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Anas Gezawa, on Monday in Katsina.

He said that the incident occurred on Sunday night, adding that the bandits also carted away four cows.

“Villagers mobilized and followed the bandits into the forest, and were able to recover the rustled animals.

“However, the bandits killed four persons and escaped into a thick mountainous forest,” he said.

Gezawa advised the public to always involve security agents in dealing with cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of criminal acts in the society.

