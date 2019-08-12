Kidnap: Korea thanks Matawalle for rescuing Korean doctor

Monday, August 12, 2019 8:06 am


Gov. Bello Matawalle:

The Korean Government has commended Gov. Bello Mtawalle of Zamfara for rescuing its national medical doctor from kidnappers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Korean doctor, Dr Jeng Sunail, was kidnapped at the Tsafe General Hospital and taken to an unknown destination where he was held captive for about six months.

This is conatined in a statement signed by Malam Zailani Bappa, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday.

It said the Korean government’s message was delivered by its Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Jon Tong Chol.

Mr Chol told the governor that his country received the news of the release of its unhurt national, which came without a ransom paid, as a positive gesture that should continue.

The statement said while receiving the Ambassador, Matawalle reassured him of his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of all persons in the state, including foreign nationals.

The governor said under the last two months, his administration secured the release of about 350 captives including Sunail from different repentant bandits camps as a result of the peace process currently being pursued in the state.

“Indeed, this could have been celebrated worldwide if it were somewhere else but our aim here is to get the results, because that is what we swore to do as a popular government”, Matawalle was quoted to have said.

He called on the Korean Ambassador to have greater faith in his administration and persuade his country to further invest in the state especially in the areas of health, mining and commerce.

He also described Korea as a developed country with modern technology that could be utilised by Zamfara as the state strives for progress.

He also called on Korea to assist the thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state particularly in the provision of drugs, resettlement and skills acquisition so that full normalcy could return.

