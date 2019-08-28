Kidnappers of 3 ABU final year Law students reduce ransom – Report

Three final year law students of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria have been abducted by kidnappers on the notorious Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Tuesday afternoon.

A source disclosed to PRNigeria that the names of the undergraduates are Fatima from Taraba, Maryam from Niger and Umar from Katsina States respectively.

The source said: “The three abducted students are all 500-Level law students of ABU Zaria. We learnt that the kidnappers initially demanded for N50m ransom for each of the students, but later reduced it to N5m because they are students who are yet to be working.”

A passenger who escaped during the encounter with the kidnappers told PRNigeria that the abductors attacked commercial vehicles and big trucks.

“I am surprise that unlike their previous antics of attacking rich and big people in exotic cars, the kidnappers now attack commercial vehicles, trucks and buses and abducted their poor drivers and passengers.

“I shed tears when I noticed corpses of some victims on the road after the brutal abduction incident.

“Some top public functionaries with armed convoy who came later refused to stop when crying women sought for help and protection.”

There are fears that the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) spearheaded by DCP ABBA Kyari has not been very active lately since killing of some of their operatives in an encounter with soldiers at Ibbi in Taraba State.