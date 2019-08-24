Killings: Police ask hotel owners in Rivers to install CCTVs or shutdown

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers Police Command has issued a three-week ultimatum to owners and operators of hotels and luxury apartments in the state to install Close Circuit Television Cameras, CCTVs at all strategic points in their business premises, especially the entry and exit points.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Nnamdi Omoni, quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, as giving the order during a meeting with the Hotels and Hospitality business owners in the State that the there’s urgent need to curb the recent wave of serial killings in the state.

He said, ‘’I can assure you that this incessant killing in hotels will be a thing of the past, we have put measures in place to ensure that we don’t record such incidents in the command again.

“Yesterday, the CP invited hotels owners to a meeting where he sounded it loud and clear that they should install CCTV Cameras in all their hotels in strategic places.

‘’Now what that means is that if that is done, we would be able to monitor all inflows and outflows of persons in and out of the premises, so that is being put in place it will go a long way in assisting us in our investigation.’’

The CP went further to constitute a Seven-man Panel and Task-force that will enforce his clear directive.

‘’The Hoteliers have been given three weeks within which to install these cameras in their hotels, otherwise if the enforcement teams goes around and sees that a hotel has not complied or there’s no compliance that hotel will be

sealed’’.

It would recalled that one Jennifer Nwokocha was strangled in a hotel in Woji road, GRA, Port Harcourt while another lady identified as Precious Ewuru was killed in the same manner in a hotel in D/Line area of the city about three weeks ago. The killers of the ladies are yet to be apprehended.