Kogi 2019: I’ll win APC primary election convincingly – Gov. Bello

Kogi 2019: I’ll win APC primary election convincingly – Gov. Bello

Thursday, August 22, 2019 10:54 pm


Governor Bello of Kogi

In spite of stiff opposition, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday expressed the optimism of emerging the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the coming Nov. 16 governorship elections in the state.

Bello who spoke in Lokoja shortly after being screened by the Screening Committee of the party said that he would win the governorship primary election slated for Aug. 29 convincingly.

He told newsmen that he had worked tirelessly to make the party attractive, hence the large number of aspirants seeking to contest the governorship election on its platform.

Bello expressed satisfaction with the screening process, saying that it was peaceful and devoid of rancour.

He urged party supporters to remain steadfast and law-abiding at all times, saying that the committee should be allowed to do its work under a peaceful atmosphere.

Bello enjoined other aspirants to eschew bitterness, adding that they should be ready to abide by the outcome of the primary and work for the success of the party at the polls.

“The APC is a home and the home is very conducive and that is why everyone is jostling to belong here.

”I call on all the aspirants to support me in my effort to turn around the fortunes of the state,” he concluded.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N769.52bn for July
    8 mins ago

    Striking UI Workers Block Gates, Display Masquerade
    FRSC officials on duty 17 mins ago

    Instead of giving bribe, repair your vehicles, obey traffick rules – FRSC
    33 mins ago

    APC commences screening of 16 aspirants for Kogi guber primaries
    35 mins ago

    I7 die in Kwara auto-crash
    42 mins ago

    Indiscriminate sack of workers: Ngige threatens to sanction banks
    54 mins ago

    692m barrels of crude oil produced in 2017 – Report
    59 mins ago

    Police Academy selection examination to hold on Aug. 24